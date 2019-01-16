Panda snuggles into cool position

In the middle of South Korea's Everland amusement park sits Panda World, the country's only panda enclosure.

On the 1,000th day of its opening yesterday, visitors were treated to the sight of this panda cosily snuggling in the snow.

Located in Yongin, about 50km south of Seoul, Panda World offers visitors a chance to meet two giant pandas, Ai Bao and Le Bao, which were gifted to South Korea by China in 2016.

Often, visitors are unable to see the pandas in action as they tend to move less when it gets warmer, and they are scared by loud noises.

However, the park offers visitors more than just the chance to see these pandas.

Using advanced technology, Panda World offers an integrative experience for all - upon entry, visitors are treated to a 360-degree animated panda video, while touch-screens are installed throughout the experience hall.