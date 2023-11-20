Palestinian Red Crescent, UN agencies evacuate Al Shifa premature babies: Statement

Premature babies which were evacuated from an incubator in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City receive treatment at an hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 19, 2023. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
GAZA - Ambulance crews of the Palestinian Red Crescent evacuated 31 premature babies from Shifa Hospital on Sunday in coordination with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the group said in a post on its Facebook page.

The babies were transferred to the south of Gaza "in preparation for their transfer to the Emirates Hospital in Rafah" the group added.

Later in the day Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, told a news conference that the babies had been moved to Tal Alsultan Hospital in Rafah and will be sent to Egyptian hospitals with their families tomorrow. REUTERS

