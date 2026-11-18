Pakistani man convicted of plotting to kill Trump is sentenced to over 27 years in prison

FILE PHOTO: Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man with alleged ties to Iran, appears on charges in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. politician or government officials, in a courtroom in New York, U.S., September 16, 2024 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 - A US judge sentenced a Pakistani man to more than 27 years in prison for plotting in 2024 to kill President Donald Trump and other prominent US politicians at the behest of Iran, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire," the DOJ said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Merchant tried to recruit people in the US in a plan targeting Trump and others in retaliation for Washington's killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, when Trump was in his first term.

Targets in the 2024 plot also included then-President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump that year for the Republican presidential nomination, federal prosecutors said.

A federal jury in March convicted Merchant of traveling to the US to arrange for political assassinations on American soil, according to the Justice Department.

That trial in the New York City borough of Brooklyn started in late February, days before Trump ordered an assault on Iran, carried out with Israel, that marked the start of the Iran war.

Merchant testified at his trial that he joined the plot with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps but did so unwillingly, to protect his family in Tehran.

Merchant said he was never ordered to kill a specific person but that his Iranian handler named three people in the course of conversations in the Iranian capital.

Law enforcement thwarted the plan before any attack occurred. A person Merchant contacted in April 2024 to help with the plot reported his activities and became a confidential informant, the DOJ said. Merchant was arrested and pleaded not guilty that year.

Tehran has denied that it targeted or plotted to attack Trump or other US officials.

US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28 have killed thousands and displaced millions. Many top Iranian leaders, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have been killed, too. REUTERS