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Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kill nine, Kabul says

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KABUL, Oct 1 - Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan killed 9 people and injured 11 more on Thursday, the Afghan Taliban government said, amid an escalation in fighting between the South Asian neighbours after three months of relative calm.

• The strikes destroyed three houses in Kunar and Helmand provinces, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media website X

• At least nine people were killed, including women and children, he said

• "We condemn this act as an aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles," he said

• Reuters could not independently verify the information

• Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Allies-turned-foes Pakistan and Afghanistan have increasingly been at odds over militancy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks

• The Taliban government denies the charge and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.