Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terrorists

ISLAMABAD (XINHUA) - Pakistan on Thursday (Jan 7) urged neighbouring Afghanistan to take action against terrorists after a Pakistani soldier was killed in firing from across the Afghan border.

A Pakistani army's statement said on Wednesday night that terrorists fired on a Pakistani military post from the Afghan side of the border in the Mohmand tribal district in the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned what he called "the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan".

"Pakistan calls upon the government of Afghanistan to take immediate action against the terrorists and terrorist groups finding sanctuaries in Afghanistan to target Pakistani security forces," Mr Chaudhri said in a statement.

Pakistani security officials have said that militants have crossed the border into Afghanistan to flee major military operations in the country's tribal regions.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a nearly 2,600km border. Pakistan is fencing the border with Afghanistan to block the movement of the militants.