Straitstimes.com header logo

Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan, June 10 - All personnel on board a military helicopter have been killed in a crash near Muzaffarabad in Pakistani Kashmir, Pakistan's military said in a statement on Wednesday, without specifying the number of deaths.

"An Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad today during take-off due to technical fault," the military said in a statement. "There were no survivors."

Rescue teams have reached the site and a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident, it said.

The helicopter crashed while taking off and caught fire, a Reuters witness said, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames. REUTERS

See more on

Pakistan

Aviation/Aerospace sector

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.