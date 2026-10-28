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Pakistan says Afghan firing kills one in border district

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ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 - One person was killed and five injured after Afghan Taliban fired at civilian houses and a market in Pakistan's Waziristan region, near the countries' border, a senior Pakistani administrative official said on Wednesday.

• Pakistani forces are "responding effectively and heavily" to the "unprovoked" firing on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower said on X

• Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the incident

• The violence comes days after the Afghan Taliban said that problems with Pakistan can be resolved through diplomacy

• Allies-turned-foes Pakistan and Afghanistan have increasingly been at odds over militancy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks

• The Taliban government denies the charge and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem

• The conflict between the Muslim neighbours has killed hundreds of people this year REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.