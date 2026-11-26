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FILE PHOTO: A billboard displays portraits of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will hold a meeting on their mutual defence agreement in Islamabad this week, two Pakistani sources said on Thursday.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey are arriving in Pakistan to attend the meeting, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, the sources told Reuters.

The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran.

Turkey has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites and is also one of the world's top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country. REUTERS