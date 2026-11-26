Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey to hold Mecca alliance meeting in Islamabad Nov 27-28, sources say
ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 - Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will hold a meeting on their mutual defence agreement in Islamabad this week, two Pakistani sources said on Thursday.
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey are arriving in Pakistan to attend the meeting, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, the sources told Reuters.
The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran.
Turkey has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites and is also one of the world's top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim country. REUTERS