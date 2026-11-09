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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia investors launch fund to boost trade, investment

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ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 - A joint council of Saudi Arabian and Pakistani investors launched a private equity fund on Monday as part of the countries' wider push to deepen two-way private sector trade and investment.

The Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council, formed by the governments of both countries, said the fund's initial size is "multi-hundred million", which is expected to expand based on opportunities across sectors.

Three-fourths of the fund will be invested in Pakistan, while the rest will be invested in Saudi Arabian projects, the council said in a statement.

The launch of the fund comes at a time when Islamabad and Riyadh are deepening longstanding ties, especially in defence, amid few signs of a breakthrough in the months-long US-Iran conflict. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.