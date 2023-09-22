Pakistan elections will probably be held by end of January, interim PM says

WASHINGTON - Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday that elections in Pakistan would probably held by the end of January.

Kakar told an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York he understood the process of creating new constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan and public consultations on this would probably take another three or three and a half months.

"That's where we are looking for, and probably somewhere by the end of January, we're going to go and vote for the new government," he told the event held on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that a general election would be held in January, almost three months later than scheduled, removing political uncertainty over the timing to help salvage a falling economy. REUTERS