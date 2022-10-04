Pakistan court drops contempt of court case against ex-PM Khan

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani court on Monday accepted an apology from former prime minister Imran Khan and dropped a contempt of court case against him, his defence lawyer said, a move that eases the threat of disqualifying him from politics.

The Islamabad High Court had deferred Mr Khan's indictment over the contempt case after he apologised to the court in person late in September.

Mr Khan faced a possible jail term of up to six months if convicted in the contempt case. A convicted politician is also liable to be disqualified from contesting elections and holding a public office for at least five years under Pakistani law.

"Imran Khan extended his apology in honour and respect for the judiciary, and the court today reciprocated by discharging the case against him," defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters.

The charges were related to a speech by Mr Khan in which he was accused of threatening police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case. Mr Khan and his legal team maintained that his remarks did not amount to a threat.

Since his removal from power in a no-confidence vote in April, the former cricketer-turned-politician has campaigned for early elections across the country. He has held large rallies where he has targeted state institutions, including the country's powerful army and judiciary, for being part of a conspiracy to topple him.

Mr Khan has seen multiple legal worries mount since being ousted from power for speeches and alleged wrongdoings during the government tenure.

The court has already dropped a terror probe against him stemming from the same comments.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government ordered an inquiry against Mr Khan for allegedly politicising a conversation between a United States official and Islamabad's envoy in Washington for his personal political gain, damaging relations between the two countries.

Mr Khan "breached the national security", Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday. Action will be taken against him on the basis of outcome of the inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet approved the probe as the government claimed a leaked audio showed Mr Khan telling his top bureaucrat and some of his ex-ministers to "play" with a diplomatic cipher, which alleges US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu was annoyed with Mr Khan's government.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG