Over 100 killed or injured in suicide blast at Afghan mosque

GENEVA • A suicide bomb tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's north-eastern Kunduz province yesterday, killing or wounding more than 100 people, a UN agency said.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community.

"Initial information indicates more than 100 people killed and injured in a suicide blast inside the mosque," the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan said in a tweet.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The blast followed several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

One Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 28 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in yesterday's blast.

The attacks have underscored security challenges for the Taliban, which took over the country in August and have since carried out operations against ISIS cells in Kabul.

"This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Separately, the European Union won a battle at the UN's Human Rights Council to create a new special rapporteur on Afghanistan, despite opposition from China and Russia.

The rapporteur will be responsible for monitoring the rights situation in the country following the Taliban takeover, and make recommendations on improvements.

"This is an essential step to ensure continued monitoring, through a dedicated and independent expert, and to help prevent a further deterioration of the human rights situation in Afghanistan," said Ms Lotte Knudsen, the EU's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

"The rights of women and girls are of particular concern to us. The actions of the Taliban directed against women and girls and the violation of their rights is highly worrying."

The resolution creating the 12-month post was tabled with backing from the United States and the envoy appointed by the former Afghan government before the Taliban seized power.

It was comfortably adopted by the 47-member council, the United Nations' top rights body, with 28 countries voting in favour, 14 abstaining and five - Pakistan, Venezuela and Eritrea, Russia and China - voting against.

Some countries wanted a rapporteur imposed during the council's Aug 24 special session on Afghanistan but others, including Pakistan, voiced reluctance.

Since taking power on Aug 15, the Taliban have tried to convince Afghans and the outside world that their regime will be less brutal than the last time they controlled the country, from 1996 to 2001.

The rapporteur is charged with following the developing human rights situation in Afghanistan and making recommendations to improve it.

Separately, a former Taliban commander already in US custody has been charged with murder and terrorism-related offences in the deaths of three US troops and an Afghan interpreter and the downing of a US helicopter in Afghanistan in 2008.

The US Attorney's Office in New York said Haji Najibullah was charged in a 13-count indictment that was unsealed in federal court.

He was previously charged in the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist and the new indictment supersedes the earlier one and includes charges related to that incident, prosecutors said.

