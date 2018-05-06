Opposition leader probed over fake news

KUALA LUMPUR • An opposition leader is being investigated for alleged defamatory remarks about the Election Commission and police, state news agency Bernama reported yesterday.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat vice-president Rafizi Ramli is the second opposition leader to be investigated under a law passed last month that criminalises "fake news".

Last Wednesday, police said they were investigating Tun Mahathir Mohamad, the opposition's candidate, over claims that his plane was sabotaged in the run-up to this week's election.

Mr Rafizi is under investigation over his remarks on social media that an opposition candidate was not allowed to file his nomination papers at a district in Negeri Sembilan state, Bernama reported.

REUTERS