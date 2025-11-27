Operations suspended at major Iraq gas field following drone attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BAGHDAD - A drone attack prompted the suspension of operations at the Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest gas fields in Iraqi Kurdistan, field engineers said on Wednesday.

All gas supplies to power stations in the Kurdistan region were halted following the attack, the Natural Resources and Electricity ministries said in a joint statement.

The attack, which hit field storage tanks, started a fire and wounded some workers, security sources said.

"A drone struck a key gas storage facility at the field, causing extensive damage, and a fire is still burning,” a worker told Reuters from the field shelter where staff had taken cover amid fears of further attacks.

A video posted on Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw on X showed smoke billowing from the site after the drone attack.

Teams from both ministries and the United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas, one the field's operators, were currently on site to investigate the incident, they said in the joint statement.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

This is the second drone that has targeted the field in days as Iraqi Kurdish security forces opened fire at a drone to prevent it from reaching the field late on Sunday. REUTERS