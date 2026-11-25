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HONG KONG, Nov 25 - A year after the fire that took his wife's life, Yip Ka Kui still sends her voice messages and photos on WhatsApp.

Yip's wife Pak Sui Lin was among 168 people killed in the inferno that devastated Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court housing complex last November, the deadliest fire in the city since 1948.

With a bouquet in hand, Yip managed to return six months ago to the charred flat the couple called home for more than two decades. The 68-year-old said he stood in the dark apartment and called out into the silence, "Don't stay here. Go wherever you want to; you're free now."

Now living with his elder son, Yip sends texts into the afterlife telling his wife how much he misses her.

"I just felt that maybe she'd gone out somewhere, or was away on a trip, so I kept talking to her every day."

The fire ripped through seven of the estate's eight 31-storey residential blocks in the northern district of Tai Po, where renovation work was underway and the buildings were wrapped in scaffolding and dust netting.

The fire displaced thousands of residents after their homes became uninhabitable.

Many former residents are expected to return to Wang Fuk Court on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the disaster.

Today, the towers remain vacant and protected by police patrols, their blackened facades still visible behind fences.

Hong Kong's Chief Secretary Eric Chan said this week that while the government would not organise any memorial events, it would not prevent citizens from taking part in "legal" commemorative activities.

"If any destructive acts occur, we will of course enforce the law," Chan said in a radio interview.

A year ago, shortly after the fire, Beijing had warned it would crack down on any "anti-China" protest and authorities shut down an online petition demanding an independent probe into the fire, as public anger grew over missed fire risk warnings and evidence of unsafe construction practices.

For many survivors and bereaved families, the past 12 months have been exhausting both mentally and physically.

Phyllis Lo, 49, who lost her mother in the inferno, spent much of the past year mourning, attending hearings held by a judge-led panel investigating the disaster and following debates over long-term housing arrangements for residents.

"I lost part of my youth. In the past year I spent so much time following the hearings and watching the news; I had to put my own work aside," Lo said.

The government has offered homeowners a buyback scheme and access to replacement subsidised flats. Most owners have accepted the plan, which authorities say is the fastest way to help residents rebuild their lives.

The government has ruled out rebuilding the estate on the original site, citing the lengthy process involved.

Lo remains unconvinced the scheme will help her move on.

"I lost a root. This is my family home. I have lived here for 40 years; it was a place I could fall back on when something happened."

Last month, Hong Kong leader John Lee released an independent report that held four government departments partially responsible for the fire, and announced the resignation of Housing Secretary Winnie Ho — the first official to step down over the inferno.

Lee promised swift and extensive reforms to the city's building industry and regulatory system, including laws to criminalise bid rigging in the city's lucrative building renovation industry.

For Yip, however, the measures did little to ease feelings of injustice.

"Why is it that mistakes made by certain individuals and the inaction of some government departments led to such a major disaster, yet it is us, the victims, who are left to pay the price?" REUTERS