One step back for Youth League faction with key members dropped from CPC’s Central Committee

BEIJING - The high-flying Youth League faction of the Communist Party of China (CPC) appeared to have its wings clipped on Saturday when two of its senior members did not make it to the party’s newly elected 205-member Central Committee.
Eyebrows were raised when Premier Li Keqiang and Mr Wang Yang, chairman of the top advisory body to Parliament, were not elected on the last day of the week-long 20th CPC congress, even though they have not reached the unwritten retirement age of 68. Both men are 67.
That means Mr Li and Mr Wang are out of the running to retain their second and fourth ranked seats in the Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power in China – when full members of the new Central Committee elect the Standing Committee and the wider Politburo at their first plenary session on Sunday.
Mr Li has cited health reasons for his decision to quit politics altogether, but the two men’s departure has spawned speculation about a rift between President Xi Jinping and the Youth League faction.
Of the seven outgoing Standing Committee members, Mr Xi, ideology czar Wang Huning, 67, and top anti-corruption official Zhao Leji, 65, were elected to the Central Committee.
The election of Mr Wang and Mr Zhao, who have close ties to former president Jiang Zemin, was seen as a victory for Mr Jiang’s Shanghai Gang faction.
“The Youth League faction was routed,” a party insider told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity. “This is a victory for Jiang and a sign that he supports Xi,” the insider added.
Two other Standing Committee members, Parliament chairman Li Zhanshu, 72, a political ally of President Xi, and Executive Vice-Premier Han Zheng, 68, one of Mr Jiang’s men, have reached retirement age and did not make it to the new Central Committee.
The Youth League faction had been the darling of the party for four decades.
Since 1982, the faction has produced six Standing Committee members. Two of the six – Mr Hu Yaobang and Mr Hu Jintao, who are not related – once served as general secretary, the top job in the party.
Every party congress since the 12th in 1982 has produced a Youth League faction member in the Standing Committee.
The faction is composed of politicians who rose through the ranks of the Communist Youth League (CYL), the youth wing of the CPC.
The CYL, which boasts 80 million members and is known as the party’s “helping hand and reserve army”, is the entry point for those wanting to join the CPC and is composed of relatively young, highly educated and reform-minded party and government officials. It recruits and trains the nation’s best and brightest, mainly university students.
Older members of the Youth League faction are no longer affiliated with the actual league, whose members are aged between 14 and 28.
The political winds shifted for the faction in 2016 when President Xi, who doubles as CPC and military chief, slashed the CYL’s annual budget by half, and state media blasted it for being “too elitist and inefficient”.
But not all hope is lost for the faction.
Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua, 59, a two-time Politburo member, is the last hope of the Youth League faction for one of its members to be further promoted to the Standing Committee on Sunday.
If Mr Hu makes it, he could become executive vice-premier during the annual full session of Parliament in 2023, with an outside chance of assuming the premiership.
The Youth League faction may be down but it is not totally out. There are at least five faction members in the new Central Committee, including Mr Hu and Supreme Court president Zhou Qiang, 62.
In a consolation to the faction, one of its members, Madam Shen Yueyue, 65, could be the lone woman in the Politburo. She is currently president of the All-China Women’s Federation, a government-backed non-governmental organisation, and a vice-chairman of Parliament.