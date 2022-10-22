One step back for Youth League faction with key members dropped from CPC’s Central Committee

BEIJING - The high-flying Youth League faction of the Communist Party of China (CPC) appeared to have its wings clipped on Saturday when two of its senior members did not make it to the party’s newly elected 205-member Central Committee.

Eyebrows were raised when Premier Li Keqiang and Mr Wang Yang, chairman of the top advisory body to Parliament, were not elected on the last day of the week-long 20th CPC congress, even though they have not reached the unwritten retirement age of 68. Both men are 67.

That means Mr Li and Mr Wang are out of the running to retain their second and fourth ranked seats in the Politburo Standing Committee – the pinnacle of power in China – when full members of the new Central Committee elect the Standing Committee and the wider Politburo at their first plenary session on Sunday.

Mr Li has cited health reasons for his decision to quit politics altogether, but the two men’s departure has spawned speculation about a rift between President Xi Jinping and the Youth League faction.

Of the seven outgoing Standing Committee members, Mr Xi, ideology czar Wang Huning, 67, and top anti-corruption official Zhao Leji, 65, were elected to the Central Committee.

The election of Mr Wang and Mr Zhao, who have close ties to former president Jiang Zemin, was seen as a victory for Mr Jiang’s Shanghai Gang faction.

“The Youth League faction was routed,” a party insider told The Straits Times, requesting anonymity. “This is a victory for Jiang and a sign that he supports Xi,” the insider added.

Two other Standing Committee members, Parliament chairman Li Zhanshu, 72, a political ally of President Xi, and Executive Vice-Premier Han Zheng, 68, one of Mr Jiang’s men, have reached retirement age and did not make it to the new Central Committee.

The Youth League faction had been the darling of the party for four decades.

Since 1982, the faction has produced six Standing Committee members. Two of the six – Mr Hu Yaobang and Mr Hu Jintao, who are not related – once served as general secretary, the top job in the party.

Every party congress since the 12th in 1982 has produced a Youth League faction member in the Standing Committee.

The faction is composed of politicians who rose through the ranks of the Communist Youth League (CYL), the youth wing of the CPC.

The CYL, which boasts 80 million members and is known as the party’s “helping hand and reserve army”, is the entry point for those wanting to join the CPC and is composed of relatively young, highly educated and reform-minded party and government officials. It recruits and trains the nation’s best and brightest, mainly university students.

Older members of the Youth League faction are no longer affiliated with the actual league, whose members are aged between 14 and 28.