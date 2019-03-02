One country, two system model will spur Greater Bay Area growth: Chinese officials

China's Greater Bay Area (GBA) plan that includes nine cities in southern Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau will play up the advantages of the "one country, two system" model to help spur growth, said officials.

Mr Luo Wen, vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a media briefing on Thursday that the "one country, two system" of the GBA is what makes it stand out from other world-class bay areas.

In creating a mega city cluster around the Pearl River Delta area, China aims to create an innovative tech hub that is comparable with the San Francisco Bay Area and New York Bay Area in the United States, as well as the Tokyo Bay Area in Japan.

It is meant to support Hong Kong and Macau's integration into China's overall development plan, said the official from the country's top economic planner.

As the GBA involves three Customs zones, three currencies and three legal systems, it requires innovation in policymaking to combine the features of Hong Kong and Macau's internationalisation with Guangdong's pioneering role in China's reforms and opening up, said Mr Luo.

Such policies should also "properly resolve" obstacles that may arise due to the differences in the "two systems", he added.

Mr Luo told reporters that efforts are being made to develop a so-called "one-hour transport circle" for residents across the GBA to live, work and travel.

China will also "push to cut or even scrap long distance and roaming charges for Hong Kong and Macau mobile phone lines (on the mainland)", he said.

At the briefing, Guangdong executive vice-governor Lin Shaochun gave an update on what the province has done to help draw Hong Kong and Macau closer to the mainland.

He said Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has reached an agreement with the Guangdong government to build a campus in Guangzhou, the provincial capital.

The southern province has also opened up 153 service sectors to Hong Kong and Macau, accounting for almost 96 per cent of 160 service sectors listed by the World Trade Organisation.

"It is also more convenient for Hong Kong and Macau residents to explore opportunities in Guangdong," Mr Lin said.

For example, some 50 colleges and universities in the province now accept students from Hong Kong and Macau. And there are 48 Hong Kong-and Macau-funded medical facilities in Guangdong.

In fact, up to 90,000 Hong Kong and Macau residents now hold residence permits in the province, he added.

While the top priority is to build the GBA into a shining example of how China wants to tap technology and innovation for its next phase of economic development, the officials said more needs to be done to boost capabilities in this area.

Mr Lin said: "Compared with the bay areas in the world, like the San Francisco Bay Area, our shortcomings are precisely in technological innovation. They have Stanford University, Berkeley and the other campuses of the University of California, key laboratories, and scientific institutions that are very developed.

"If compared with the Tokyo Bay Area, they have Tokyo University and there are numerous Nobel Prize winners in this bay area."

But he stressed that the GBA has a good foundation - ample land, a huge population and a well-developed manufacturing sector.

"The national strategy of placing top priority on technology to lead future growth and remedy the shortcomings of our bay area is exactly what we need."