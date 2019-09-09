WEDDING RING OR ACCESSORY?: Ever since Chinese pop queen Faye Wong, 50, and Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse, 39, got back together in 2014, they have been spotted behaving lovingly towards each other.

Tse divorced Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung in 2011, while Wong and Chinese actor Li Yapeng divorced in 2013.

Last Thursday, Wong was spotted at Beijing airport with a ring on her finger. Fans went through her photos last month and did not find her wearing the ring, but there were others who believed the ring was merely an accessory and had no special meaning.