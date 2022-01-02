Omicron weighs on New Year revelry

Asia ushered in the new year with a mix of boisterous countdowns and quiet celebrations, as Covid-19 infections soared to new highs in some countries.

In the Philippines, revellers in Metro Manila - an urban sprawl of 16 cities with more than 13 million people - enjoyed their last festivities before new restrictions kick in tomorrow and last until Jan 15.

Several countdown events took place in major cities - including one of Metro Manila's longest-running New Year's Eve celebrations in Quezon City.

The Philippine government announced late on Friday that places like restaurants, churches and beauty salons would open at lower capacities from tomorrow. Localised lockdowns targeting specific buildings, streets and neighbourhoods would also be enforced.

There were 3,617 Covid-19 cases in the country yesterday and the Octa Research group cautioned that infections could "grow exponentially".

In Hong Kong, where a zero-Covid-19 approach has kept infections low, tens of thousands of people gathered on both sides of Victoria Harbour on Friday to ring in the new year, the South China Morning Post reported.

A new Covid-19 scare involving two community cases of the Omicron variant did not dampen the mood, as residents joined celebrations after two years of cancellations, according to the report.

It was a similar scene at Taipei City Hall Square, where tens of thousands enjoyed a concert and a fireworks display, Focus Taiwan reported. Huge crowds also gathered in other areas to watch the fireworks light up Taipei 101 building.

Australia similarly rang in the new year with a bang, despite surges in infections to record levels in some places including Sydney.

The city was one place where the new year charged in with something like full swagger, as spectacular fireworks glittered in the harbour below Sydney Opera House.

In New York, the iconic ball drop celebration at Times Square went ahead but only 15,000 spectators were allowed into the official viewing area instead of the usual 58,000, said Reuters.

Officials decided that an outdoor party of vaccinated, masked and socially distanced revellers was safe, and a better option than the virtually vacant celebration that rung in 2021.

"I would be lying if I said I'm not concerned," Columbia University student Sue Park told Reuters. "Definitely I think it's worth it to come and celebrate."

But there were no fireworks display above many other world landmarks, with such events called off over the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur and Paris' Arc de Triomphe, and one at London's Big Ben relegated to television.

In Paris, city officials cancelled a fireworks display after a scientific panel declared that mass gatherings would be too risky, but that did not stop huge crowds from gathering at Champs-Elysees.

In London, a fireworks display and light show came to life on the television screen, as the Big Ben rang in the new year for the first time since 2017 after a restoration.

Celebrations were also cancelled in some Asian countries.

In South Korea, a traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the second year and the authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks, Reuters reported.

Celebrations were banned in Tokyo's Shibuya entertainment district, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to YouTube to urge people to wear masks and limit numbers at parties.

In China, some cities cancelled celebrations while others urged residents to exercise restraint in travel.

The country ended the final week of last year with its biggest tally of local Covid-19 cases for any seven-day period. A total of 175 new cases for Dec 31 were reported, bringing the total tally of local symptomatic cases in the past week to 1,151.

The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in Xi'an, a city of 13 million, which has been in lockdown since Dec 23.