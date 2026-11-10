NZ PM Luxon meets Opportunity's Wong ahead of possible pact

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Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party, speaks at an election party in Auckland, New Zealand, November 8, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Tuesday he had met with the leader of the Opportunity Party, after initial results in a general election showed he may be reliant on the centrist party to govern.

Preliminary data from the New Zealand Electoral Commission showed Luxon’s incumbent three-party coalition could govern with a majority of just two seats.

But that margin may disappear once overseas and other special votes — which make up a seventh of the total and typically skew left — are included during the final count on November 27.

That would mean Luxon would need the support of Opportunity, which looks set to enter parliament for the first time, to pass legislation.

Luxon and Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong met on Monday evening, the prime minister said.

"(It was) a great opportunity to get to know her and start to build a relationship together," Luxon told reporters on Tuesday.

Luxon previously ruled out entering a coalition with Opportunity but has softened his stance after the initial election count.

Wong has previously said she would look to negotiate with whichever party secures the largest number of seats in parliament, and that a number of arrangements, including a formal coalition or more informal support, were options. REUTERS