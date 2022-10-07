North Korea

Seoul, Tokyo slam missile tests

Updated
Published
28 min ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed on the need to remind North Korea that "reckless provocations come at a cost", after its latest missile test on Thursday. The two leaders agreed to work on a "stern response" and cooperate with their security ally, the United States, and the international community to stop Pyongyang, said Mr Yoon's office.

North Korea lobbed two ballistic missiles into the waters off its eastern coast, its sixth provocation in the two weeks since South Korea and the US resumed a major joint naval drill.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 07, 2022, with the headline Seoul, Tokyo slam missile tests. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top