Seoul, Tokyo slam missile tests

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed on the need to remind North Korea that "reckless provocations come at a cost", after its latest missile test on Thursday. The two leaders agreed to work on a "stern response" and cooperate with their security ally, the United States, and the international community to stop Pyongyang, said Mr Yoon's office.

North Korea lobbed two ballistic missiles into the waters off its eastern coast, its sixth provocation in the two weeks since South Korea and the US resumed a major joint naval drill.

