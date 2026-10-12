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North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

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SEOUL, Oct 12 - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Japan's coast guard said the projectile, believed to be a North Korean ballistic missile, appeared to have already fallen.

The launch comes after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile last week.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on October 3. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.