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North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off its east coast, Seoul says

SEOUL, Oct 12 - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said on Monday.

Japan's coast guard said the projectile, believed to be a North Korean ballistic missile, appeared to have already fallen.

The launch comes after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile last week.

North Korea last fired a ballistic missile on October 3. REUTERS