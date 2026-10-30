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North Korea denounces South Korea-US air defence drills, KCNA reports

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SEOUL, Oct 30 - North Korea's Defence Ministry said in a statement published by state media KCNA on Friday that the South Korea-US Freedom Flag air defence drills were increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"There is no limit for the DPRK's option to maintain a strong deterrent posture capable of effectively coping with all threats posed by the military moves of the US and its vassal forces," the ministry's spokesperson said, using the acronym for North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

South Korean and US air forces have been conducting joint air defence drills since Monday at the Kunsan Air Base, which are scheduled to run until November 6, according to the South Korean Defence Ministry.

The drills involve stealth jets including South Korea's F-35A and US Marine Coro's F-35B supersonic fighter, the ministry said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.