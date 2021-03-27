No quick solution to crisis in Myanmar, says Vivian

Do not expect a quick solution to the Myanmar crisis, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday after his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which they discussed the military coup in the Asean member state as well as opportunities in the green economy.

Dr Balakrishnan said it was essential for the credibility, centrality and relevance of Asean to have a position and be able to offer some constructive assistance to Myanmar.

"It is not a happy topic. It is a tragedy that is unfolding... It is going to take quite some time to resolve," he told the Singapore media as he wrapped up a two-day visit to the Indonesian capital, his final stop after a whirlwind work trip to Brunei and Malaysia that started on Monday.

Dr Balakrishnan said that he and Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, spoke about the Myanmar situation at the presidential palace in Jakarta yesterday.

On March 19, the Indonesian President had called for violence to be halted and peace and stability to be restored in Myanmar following the Feb 1 military coup and the ensuing security crackdown on protesters in the country.

He had also urged Asean leaders to meet to discuss the crisis.

Dr Balakrishnan reiterated yesterday that Indonesia and Singapore did not believe in foreign interference in domestic politics, but he hoped that Myanmar would take into consideration the views of the regional leaders.

He said a summit, particularly, would allow the leaders to "have a chance to quietly, confidentially and openly amongst themselves arrive at a set of conclusions".

Dr Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Ms Retno Marsudi, expressed their support for such a summit in a joint news conference on Thursday.

Besides Myanmar, Dr Balakrishnan also spoke with Mr Widodo about the green economy, which the Foreign Minister believes will take off in a big way not only in Indonesia, but also South-east Asia, in the coming decades.

"The President was particularly seized on this question of the green economy, and the opportunities that the green economy presents for Indonesia in terms of Indonesia's access to hydropower, wind, geothermal, solar panels and how the economics of renewable energy has been transformed just in the last five to 10 years," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also met se-nior ministers in Indonesia during his trip.

"It has been really hectic, but as I said, a very productive and fulfilling visit," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan met Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, with whom he discussed investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector in Indonesia as well as trade and investment cooperation in the maritime sector.

Other officials he met included Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

On tourism and travel arrangements between the two countries, Dr Balakrishnan said the approach to this was "gradual, safe and cautious" in the light of the Covid-19 situation.

For cross-border travel to occur, the two countries must be able to share verifiable records such as those on Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

"We need... the Covid-19 situation to improve significantly, ideally for them (Indonesia) to achieve the same level of control as we have currently in Singapore, which means every day we have zero, one or two cases locally," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"So, this will take some time, and that is why I completely reiterate Ibu Retno's point. Let's do it gradually, carefully, cautiously. That is the way to do it."

Singapore has been Indonesia's top foreign investor since 2014. Last year's investment was up 50.8 per cent from that in 2019 and was the highest in at least six years.