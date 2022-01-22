No lack of controversy ahead of regional polls

Editorial
The Korea Herald, South Korea
Political leaders often confront accusations about their family members meddling in state affairs or peddling influence due to the inherently intimate relationships they have with each other.
Editorial
The Korea Herald, South Korea
Political leaders often confront accusations about their family members meddling in state affairs or peddling influence due to the inherently intimate relationships they have with each other.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.