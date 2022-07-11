THE BIG STORY

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner won a convincing majority in the Upper House of Parliament in an election two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was killed at a campaign rally. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the successful holding of polls is proof the country will not bow down to terrorism.

Cyclists heading to the city centre will soon be able to park their bicycles in more dedicated areas, with roadside car parking spaces in Outram and Telok Ayer set to be reclaimed for this purpose. The Land Transport Authority aims to create 100 new bicycle parking spots in the Central Business District (CBD) by this quarter.

SINGAPORE

Being picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) used to be great news for Housing Board dwellers, akin to striking the lottery or gaining a windfall. But that changed with the Ang Mo Kio Sers exercise, where residents were faced with having to fork out up to $100,000 for a similar-sized replacement flat.

WORLD

More candidates have declared their intention to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with many pledging lower taxes and a clean start from his scandal-ridden premiership. They include Junior Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

SINGAPORE

Leases for several car showrooms in the Kampong Ubi "motor belt" will be expiring from next year, and companies are scrambling for extensions. The Singapore Land Authority said it and relevant government agencies "are in the midst of discussions" with occupants of plots in Ubi whose leases are expiring soon.

BUSINESS

The amount that firms pay for data centre space is expected to keep rising in Singapore due to strong demand and limited availability, according to a report by Colliers. The shift to hybrid working and business digitalisation has also contributed to the demand for data centre space.