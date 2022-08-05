THE BIG STORY

China yesterday fired at least 11 ballistic missiles around Taiwan in the course of unprecedented live-firing exercises, following the visit of United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. Japan said five of them landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). China is making clear its fury over Mrs Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

BUSINESS

DBS Group Holdings joined peers OCBC Bank and UOB in reporting earnings that were boosted by rising interest rates, while also cautioning that risks such as a global economic slowdown lie ahead. DBS yesterday posted a 7 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit to $1.82 billion, its second highest on record.

WORLD

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end his country's war with Russia by using China's outsized political and economic influence over Russia.This comes as the head of the Nato alliance said the war is at the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War II, and that Russia must not be allowed to win it.

BUSINESS

At first, the implosion of start-up Zilingo looks sudden. But interviews with more than 60 people, including current and former staff, merchants, investors and friends of the key players, suggest that Zilingo struggled for years under the leadership of its chief executive Ankiti Bose, who has since been fired.

SPORT

Singapore's top shuttler Loh Kean Yew admits pressure and expectations have grown since his shock world title win last December, but points out that his struggle with form and consistency is nothing new. He is preparing for stiff opposition in the Commonwealth Games in the quarter-finals.

LIFE

Enter the Dreaming this weekend as Neil Gaiman's beloved comic book series The Sandman makes its way to the small screen. Foodies can drop by Makan@Jen for dishes such as the chawanmushi by MasterChef Singapore winner Derek Cheong. For more recommendations, check out the weekend guide.