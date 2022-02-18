THE BIG STORY

Budget measures amounting to nearly $100 billion, which were rolled out over the last two years to cushion the impact of Covid-19, and Singapore's public health response have saved lives and jobs. Longer-term economic scarring was also largely avoided as businesses continued to operate, said the Ministry of Finance.

WORLD

Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is struggling to bring the disparate opposition parties under its "big tent" approach to battle the Umno-led Barisan Nasional alliance in the upcoming Johor polls. PH's failure is seen as a signal that it will face an uphill task uniting the opposition parties for Malaysia's general election.

BUSINESS

Some of the Singapore Exchange's rather unexciting attributes will become its strengths this year, when other markets are likely to face volatile swings amid growing uncertainty over interest rate hikes. As the SGX saw the growth of its pure stocks trading decline, it diversified more into derivatives and other businesses. SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye believes those product offerings will remain the underlying driver of growth for the exchange.

OPINION

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's 40-minute speech in Parliament was a rallying call to both voters and opposition members to uphold high standards of integrity in politics. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says the ongoing Raeesah Khan saga is most interesting as a case study of what to expect as politics gets more contested.

SPORT

Soh Rui Yong has decided not to appeal against his exclusion from the Singapore contingent for the Hanoi SEA Games. The long-distance runner, who will miss his second consecutive Games despite meeting the qualification mark, also vowed to do some self-reflection to avoid future selection controversies.

LIFE

