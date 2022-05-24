THE BIG STORY

US President Joe Biden launched a new economic framework to bind countries in the Asia-Pacific region more closely through common standards in areas such as supply chain resilience and clean energy. Leaders from the 13 countries that form the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity attended the launch in Japan yesterday.

WORLD

Beijing logged a record number of new Covid-19 cases for its current outbreak, reviving concern that China's capital may face a broad lockdown to stamp out community spread. The city posted 99 cases for Sunday, up from 61 the day before, underscoring the challenges of China's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

SINGAPORE

Cooking oil prices have increased since the start of the year amid rising food prices globally and because of the war in Ukraine. Food prices around the world have risen following the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and increasing energy prices. The situation has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up prices in the commodity markets.

TECH

The sale of illegal Android TV boxes has returned at Sim Lim Square after some disquiet over an unprecedented move against piracy in 2018 that led to court sanctions. Shops were seen openly displaying these boxes that offer access to pirated content, with staff assuring customers that the boxes are "perfectly legal".

BUSINESS

Singapore's growth outlook is becoming gloomier as policymakers worldwide run out of ideas to tame inflation while maintaining the pace of recovery. If demand eases too much or too fast, Singapore may struggle to maintain its strong pace of export growth and industrial production of the past several months.

LIFE

Tagaytay city in the Philippines is more than the famous, finicky lake-locked Taal volcano. Travel lovers can also dine in its "Napa Valley", visit a pink convent (right) and see a mansion filled with a thousand jigsaw puzzles. This is part of the First Flight Out series of travel guides by Straits Times foreign correspondents.