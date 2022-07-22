THE BIG STORY

Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in yesterday as president of the crisis-hit South Asian nation ahead of forming a unity government, his office said. The country has received fresh diesel supplies over the weekend, and will restart sales under a new rationing system. A1

SINGAPORE

A primary school registry listing a Harry Lee – later to become founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew – was among artefacts the Founders’ Memorial Committee came across as it canvassed for donations and loans related to Singapore’s founding leaders. Since April, more than 70 submissions have been made by the public.

About 100 million Americans, from California to New England, were told to abide by heat advisories and warnings, as a brutal heatwave across the central part of the country showed no signs of letting up yesterday. The heat warnings and advisories were put in place for parts or all of 28 of the 50 US states, with Oklahoma City logging the highest temperature so far at 43.3 deg C.

WORLD

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned yesterday after his national unity government fell apart, with an early election expected by October. The crisis hit financial markets and upended months of stability, during which Mr Draghi helped to shape Europe’s tough response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

WORLD

Malaysia’s soaring subsidy bill is forcing the government to embark on an austerity drive that will take its toll politically ahead of an election due in a year. Subsidies, including social assistance such as direct cash transfers to the poor,

are expected to breach a record RM80 billion (S$25 billion) this year.

BUSINESS

Rising interest rates could spell trouble for insurance policyholders who took up loans to pay off a large premium upfront. Some borrowers might be feeling the pinch now that rates are heading north and could even lose their insurance policies.