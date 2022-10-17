THE BIG STORY

President Xi Jinping on Sunday outlined his vision for China for the next five years and more, at the opening of the Communist Party of China's congress. Stressing the security challenges the country faces, Mr Xi urged party members to be ready to weather "high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms".

SINGAPORE

Get advice on choosing a secondary school at a Nov 12 webinar organised by The Straits Times. Ministry of Education deputy director-general of education (schools) and director of schools Tan Chen Kee and six principals will talk about school postings under the new Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system and more.

BUSINESS

2022 is turning out to be a difficult year for companies looking to raise funds in both the public and private markets, with the International Monetary Fund recently warning that the global economy could be in a recession in 2023. There have been 992 initial public offerings so far this year, a 44 per cent drop from the same period in 2021.

INSIGHT

Operating costs for public transport in Singapore have not been matched by revenue growth. The gap exists elsewhere in the world too. Subsidies are thus necessary. The alternative to an efficient public transport system is high car ownership, which is not viable here, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

INSIGHT

The Biden administration's National Security Strategy released last week contained a sweeping vision of American global leadership. The problem is that it seems to have overlooked the limits to America's ability to fulfil its ambitions, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.

SPORTS

The current rivalry between the PGA Tour and cash-rich breakaway series LIV Golf actually took root almost three decades ago. Since then, the rift has escalated, casting the tranquil game into turmoil. Not only have the players found friendships strained and ties broken, but the fans are also dismayed at how the battle for dominance inside and outside the ropes is unravelling.