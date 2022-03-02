WORLD

Hong Kong's Covid-19 outbreak is expected to peak in the coming week, experts said. Daily cases are projected to hit 183,000, but only a fraction will be reported. Media reports of a possible nine-day lockdown this month to go with the planned mass testing have caused panic buying in supermarkets, despite officials' reassurances.

OPINION

Whichever way it goes, Russia's war on Ukraine will have profound implications. A new chapter in geopolitical and economic relations will unfold, in which old alliances and economic linkages will change, a new security architecture in Europe will emerge and the norms of engagement between Russia and the West will be rewritten.

WORLD

Driven by market pressure and the lure of lower electricity costs, more Indonesian companies are shifting to solar power. This has expanded business opportunities for start-ups and companies that rent out rooftop panels. Solar panels are expected to generate 3.61 gigawatt of power by 2025, leaping from an estimated 90MW last year.

SINGAPORE

Hybrid work arrangements have changed lifestyles. But Singapore will not assume working from home is permanent, said Urban Redevelopment Authority chief planner Hwang Yu-Ning. She said the uncertainty of its long-term impact on office space demand underscores the need for Singapore's plans to be flexible.

SINGAPORE

The Land Transport Authority yesterday announced that battery swopping would be allowed for electric motorcycles, to provide more charging options for motorcycle owners. The inclusion is seen as a significant development towards the adoption of electric motorcycles here.

LIFE

Comedian Rishi Parkash Budhrani, 37, weighed his heaviest at 90.2kg in October last year. Pandemic fatigue had taken a toll on him, and he had also lost his closest friend to an untimely death. As a result, he ate unhealthily and consumed a lot of alcohol. In a bid to take charge of his lifestyle, he took on a 110-day fitness challenge and lost 15kg.