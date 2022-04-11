THE BIG STORY

Workers in China have been increasingly drawn to the country's growing gig economy, now comprising mainly delivery riders. It is a job they say pays more and is less punishing than factory work. Their choice has sapped manufacturing of labour, pushing factory bosses to appeal to the government for help.

Motorists can expect to pay more to replace their car tyres as retail prices catch up with rising costs. Tyre shops have been informed by suppliers about price increases for orders placed from this month. The increases range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent. For some shops, this is the second price adjustment notice received this year.

Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif yesterday submitted his nomination to the legislature to be Pakistan's next prime minister, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Mr Sharif, 70, the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is expected to replace Mr Khan after a vote today.

Washington should be concerned about the mismatch between rhetoric and reality in what the United States and Asean want from each other, as this gives China the opportunity to gloat and court Asean. Correspondent Charissa Yong says the US should start backing its words of Asean centrality with deeds. A17

Tracking devices for some drones are among new rules that take effect on June 1 for a centralised flight management system developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore. The system will govern all professional drone pilots with an operator permit and help the authority keep a closer eye on drones in Singapore's skies.

National diver Jonathan Chan, who announced his retirement from the sport yesterday, wants to enjoy diving again, ahead of his swansong at next month's SEA Games. Chan, 24, had wanted to retire after last year's Tokyo Olympics, but was asked to stay on to compete with teammate Max Lee, 14.