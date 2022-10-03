THE BIG STORY

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered a probe into safety procedures at football matches, after a stampede in East Java killed at least 125 people and injured 323 others.

Police used tear gas in an overcrowded stadium to disperse angry fans of the losing home side, triggering the stampede.

SINGAPORE

Parents of pre-schoolers will have to pay higher monthly fees in 2023, by up to 11 per cent.

Major chains have indicated their new rates, with at least one citing higher operational costs for the rise.

But pre-schools that get subsidies from the Government to boost access to early education have to keep fees affordable.

LIFE

How to teach young children about money

Experts say children can start to learn about handling money from early childhood, as soon as they can count. They suggest ways such as getting them a piggy bank or giving them an allowance. Explain to the children that they can use their savings to buy items instead of asking for money. Help them to draw up a savings chart with a goal and divide it into steps.

BUSINESS

There is no easy way around such issues, but always keep your emotions in check. It might not be a good idea to go to your supervisor immediately.

Our manpower correspondent offers practical answers to candid questions on

navigating challenges in the workplace.

INSIGHT

Word on the street is that Malaysia’s 15th General Election might be called later in 2022. All eyes will surely fall on Umno, which at present might appear to be in a position of strength. But probe deeper, writes Joseph Chinyong Liow, and the reality is perhaps less sanguine for Malaysia’s “grand old party”.

INSIGHT

Eight coral “planter boxes” made of concrete and fibreglass are showing encouraging signs of life after about four years on the seabed off Sisters’ Islands.

The National Parks Board said corals have settled naturally on the structures, and the hope is for the number of species and colonies to increase.