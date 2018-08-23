No halt in N. Korea nuke activities: UN watchdog

VIENNA • The United Nations nuclear watchdog said it did not find any indication that North Korea has stopped its nuclear activities, adding to doubts about its willingness to abandon its arsenal.

“The continuation and further development of the DPRK’s nuclear programme and related statements by the DPRK are a cause for grave concern,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report published on Monday.

The report, which uses North Korea’s official name – the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – will be submitted to the IAEA board when it meets next month.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he believed North Korea had taken specific steps towards denuclearisation and that he would “most likely” meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Trump held a landmark summit with Mr Kim on June 12 in Singapore, where Mr Kim agreed in broad terms to work towards denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

However, Pyongyang has given no sign it is willing to give up its weapons unilaterally, as the Trump administration has demanded.

“As the agency remains unable to carry out verification activities in the DPRK, its knowledge of the DPRK’s nuclear programme is limited and, as further nuclear activities take place in the country, this knowledge is declining,” the IAEA said. Dismantling and verifying Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme would be a large and complex task. The IAEA has said it is best placed to verify a deal.

Meanwhile, North Korea appears likely to mark its founding anniversary next month with a military parade larger in scale than the one held in February, a US website monitoring the regime said on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Pyongyang is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding on Sept 9, and commercial satellite imagery from Aug 12 shows “a high level of activity” at the Mirim Parade Training Ground, according to 38 North, a project of the Stimson Centre think-tank.

In an article posted on its website, it said: “Given the pace of the build-up and training, North Korea’s upcoming Foundation Day Parade will probably at least match, but likely surpass the size of the parade held last February to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.”

The image shows about 500 trucks, used to move troops to the training site, a small tent city where troops are housed and fed, six groupings of soldiers moving in parade formation along the facility’s roads, and the expansion of storage shelters, 38 North said. Preparations for the parade were first observed last month, following a pattern seen in recent parades, it added.

