Decision to go ahead with polls sparks fears of virus spreading

Indonesian President Joko Widodo found himself trapped between a rock and a hard place when he had to decide whether to hold a regional election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

For months, critics pressured him to delay the Sept 23 polls, known as pilkada, to elect 270 governors, regents and mayors across the country. He acceded once, pushing the date to Wednesday.

Yet, with the election date fast approaching, the virus is far from contained in Indonesia, which remains the worst-hit country in South-east Asia with more than 575,000 cases and 17,740 deaths, as at yesterday.

Pressed again to postpone the polls, the President would not budge. His administration argued that delaying the elections would deny people their constitutional rights to choose their leaders and would create a power vacuum in the regions.

Mr Joko's decision to go ahead suggests that the economic and political factors of holding the polls remain topmost in his mind, analysts told The Straits Times.

Elections generally boost people's spending and stimulate the economy, through the procurement of election logistics and candidate campaign activities, among other things.

Moreover, most of the election budget has been spent by now. Any delay would require a fresh allocation of funds, thinning the state coffers further.

Then there are concerns of a political backlash from the candidates, who have poured millions of dollars into their campaigns, not to mention the political backing from influential figures and political parties, analysts say.

Ms Titi Anggraini, executive director of the Association for Elections and Democracy, noted some believe that Mr Joko's insistence on holding the elections is out of personal interest, given that his son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Afif Nasution are in mayoral races.

"Holding the elections now is merely to serve the pragmatic interests of the politicians and the elites," she told The Straits Times.

"The politicians don't want to lose any time to assume power. They don't want shorter terms in office."

Mr Achmad Sukarsono, a senior analyst at consultancy group Control Risks, said that in the absence of elected leaders, Jakarta would appoint non-partisan "caretakers", usually officials from the Home Ministry, police or military, burdening these individuals beyond their duties of law enforcement and national security.

"There are cases where the caretakers try to govern, but these never end well," he said, citing a case in Makassar, in South Sulawesi, where regional parliamentarians had disputed policies put forth by the caretaker mayor, sparking political conflict within the region.

What all the experts agree on is that the elections could trigger a spike in cases, even with health protocols in place.

Indonesians have always been community-oriented, making it hard for them to practise social distancing, said Mr Achmad.

He added: "During the election in Singapore, I can see people standing far apart from one another. But it's not ingrained in the Indonesian character.

"The surge will clearly happen. It will be a super-spreader event."

Mr Achmad expressed concern that the elections would be the source of new clusters in the rural regions, which currently have low infection rates. With the lack of testing and health treatment facilities, these cases would largely go undetected.

Ms Titi said that while the government has harped on the merits of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands, it has failed to incorporate these rules into the electoral process.

"There are no special voting arrangements, such as extending voting time or staggering voting hours," said Ms Titi.

"At the very least, the government should have waited for cases to decline. The people's knowledge about the virus is still poor, and many still don't adhere to health protocols."

Still, Dr Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia in West Java, said the elections are just the tip of the iceberg in encouraging transmissions.

He told The Straits Times: "Don't just blame a single event. The high number of cases is the result of the last long holidays. Likewise, with the pilkada and other activities such as the year-end holidays, I foresee that cases will continue to rise until 2021."