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New Zealand's National and Labour in dead heat days before election, poll shows

New Zealand's Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon casts his vote in the general election during advance voting in Beachlands, Auckland, New Zealand, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland

Nov 3 - New Zealand's ruling National party and centre-left opposition Labour are neck-and-neck in the final days before Saturday's general election, according to the latest opinion polling.

• The final 1News Verian poll released on Tuesday put the conservative National Party at 30%, up one point, narrowly ahead of Labour, which gained two points to 29%

• The Greens were up one point to 16%

• ACT and NZ First, currently in a coalition with National, were both down two points to 10% and 8%, respectively

• The centrist Opportunity party was unchanged at 6%

• Te Pati Maori was up 0.3 points to 0.4%

• The numbers mean either a right coalition with National, ACT and NZ First, or a left bloc with Labour, the Greens and Te Pati Maori, would need support from Opportunity to form a government

• New Zealand uses a mixed-member proportional system, which tends to favour coalition governments REUTERS