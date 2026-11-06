New Zealanders vote in general election

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A person casts their vote at Waikanae Presbyterian Church ahead of the general election in Waikanae, New Zealand, November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Marty Melville

WELLINGTON, Nov 7 - New Zealand votes in a general election on Saturday, with polls closing at 7 p.m. (0600 GMT).

New Zealand’s Electoral Commission will begin releasing numbers shortly after, and expects to report preliminary results from 50% of voting places by 10 p.m.

Official results, which consider special votes including overseas ballots, will be declared on November 27.

Candidates standing for election include Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, leader of the centre-right National Party, and Chris Hipkins, leader of the centre-left Labour.

There is no time frame for when a government must be formed.

The Electoral Commission sets strict rules on what can be reported on Saturday until polls close, including anything that may influence voting or turnout. REUTERS