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SYDNEY, Nov 29 - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday held talks with the centrist Opportunity Party to try to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after this month's election failed to produce a clear winner.

Luxon's National Party is seeking the support of the Qiulae Wong-led Opportunity Party after official election results on Friday showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority.

Negotiations between the main National Party, its partners and Opportunity are expected to be complex owing to policy differences. Political analysts say they could stretch into next year.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Luxon said the "PM sat down with Qiulae Wong today in a constructive meeting".

"National’s Chief of Staff has met separately with the Chiefs of Staff of both ACT and New Zealand First over the course of the weekend," the statement added.

Luxon’s centre-right National Party secured 40 seats in the November 7 election, and its junior coalition partners ACT and New Zealand First won 13 seats and 12 seats, respectively.

New entrant to parliament Opportunity won seven seats. REUTERS