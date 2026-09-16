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New Zealand parliament passes India trade deal, cutting tariffs on most exports

Shipping containers are seen on a ship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, India, August 11, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Sept 16 - New Zealand's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation to implement a free trade agreement with India, under which tariffs on about 95% of New Zealand exports to India would be eliminated or significantly reduced.

The legislation passed by a vote of 93–29, with support from the opposition Labour Party.

• More than half of all products covered would become duty-free from the day it takes effect.

• "For exporters, the benefits are immediate and substantial," New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said in a statement.

• "We expect this high-quality agreement to enter into force this year, delivering on our promise to complete a free trade agreement with India this term."

• Under the deal, all Indian goods will receive duty-free access to New Zealand. Wellington has also agreed to invest $20 billion in India over the next 15 years.

• Both nations originally signed the trade agreement in April.

• Two-way trade totalled NZ$3.99 billion ($2.29 billion) in the year to June 2026, with India ranking as New Zealand's ninth-largest goods and services export market.

• The trade deal will become effective after both nations complete their respective ratification procedures. REUTERS