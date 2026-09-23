New Zealand parliament adjourns before November election

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A woman walks near 'The Beehive', the executive wing of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings in Wellington, New Zealand, August 7, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 - New Zealand's parliament wrapped up its final sitting on Wednesday before a Nov. 7 election, with party leaders using the closing debate to press their competing cases to voters ahead of what is expected to be a close poll.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hailed his centre-right government's record, while opposition Labour leader Chris Hipkins accused it of failing to deliver on its central promises during the three-year term.

"I'm incredibly proud of what this government has achieved," Luxon said in his final speech to parliament, listing economic growth, record exports and lower government debt among the coalition's achievements.

"We know in the National Party this is the greatest country on earth with extraordinary potential still to realise if we make the right choice (at the election)," he said, turning his remarks into a pitch for a second term.

Opinion polls suggest a closely contested election, with neither the centre-right governing bloc nor parties on the left consistently showing a clear path to a parliamentary majority.

The campaign is expected to focus on the cost of living, economic management and public services, as Luxon's National Party seeks to retain office possibly alongside its coalition partners ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First.

Opposition leader Hipkins said the government had failed to ease pressure on households.

"They promised to fix the cost of living. They have made everything worse for New Zealanders. This is a government that's had the wrong priorities. That's been out of touch with New Zealanders," Hipkins told parliament.

"This government has completely failed to do the thing that it promised to do. This government are out of ideas and they are now out of time."

Parliament is due to be formally dissolved on October 1, beginning the formal election period ahead of the vote. REUTERS