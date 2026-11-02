Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand early voting surges ahead of November 7 election

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon casts his vote in the general election during advance voting in Beachlands, Auckland, New Zealand, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon casts his vote in the general election during advance voting in Beachlands, Auckland, New Zealand, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

Nov 2 - Nearly 1 million ballots have been cast in the first week of early voting for the New Zealand general election, the country's electoral commission said on Monday.

• A total of 913,762 votes were cast between October 26 and November 1, according to New Zealand's Electoral Commission

• The count represents a 28% jump compared with the same period during the 2023 election

• The busiest day was Saturday when more than 190,000 votes were issued, the commission said

• "Voting has got off to a good start, and there are still six more days to vote," said Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne

• Around 600 voting places will be open daily this week, with that number rising to more than 2,300 on election day

• The strong early turnout comes despite the government introducing controversial new rules that ended enrolment 13 days before the election on November 7, with critics arguing the earlier cut-off could deter participation

• Latest polls still show no clear winner or coalition grouping in the tightly contested election REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Polls

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.