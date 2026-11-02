New Zealand early voting surges ahead of November 7 election

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FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon casts his vote in the general election during advance voting in Beachlands, Auckland, New Zealand, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

Nov 2 - Nearly 1 million ballots have been cast in the first week of early voting for the New Zealand general election, the country's electoral commission said on Monday.

• A total of 913,762 votes were cast between October 26 and November 1, according to New Zealand's Electoral Commission

• The count represents a 28% jump compared with the same period during the 2023 election

• The busiest day was Saturday when more than 190,000 votes were issued, the commission said

• "Voting has got off to a good start, and there are still six more days to vote," said Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne

• Around 600 voting places will be open daily this week, with that number rising to more than 2,300 on election day

• The strong early turnout comes despite the government introducing controversial new rules that ended enrolment 13 days before the election on November 7, with critics arguing the earlier cut-off could deter participation

• Latest polls still show no clear winner or coalition grouping in the tightly contested election REUTERS