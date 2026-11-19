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SYDNEY, Nov 19 - A New Zealand court ruled on Thursday that the centre-right coalition government's overhaul of pay equity rules last year, which cancelled dozens of existing claims and made future ones harder to pursue, violated women's rights.

High Court Judge Paul Radich found that the amendments made to New Zealand's Equal Pay Act breached the Bill of Rights Act by unjustifiably discriminating against women, a court filing showed.

The court said a formal declaration was warranted because it recognised the rights of women in female-dominated occupations whose pay equity claims were affected.

"A declaration vindicates their positions. They deserve to have the importance of the right, and the fact of its breach, recognised by the court," the filing said.

In May 2025, the government amended the Equal Pay Act, tightening eligibility criteria for pay equity claims and requiring evidence that work had been historically and remained undervalued.

The government also cited the rising number of claims and said the total settlement costs for the government had become significant, reaching NZ$1.78 billion ($977 million) per year.

New Zealand's largest trade union, the Public Service Association - one of five plaintiffs in the case - called the ruling "a historic day for New Zealand women".

"We need to see all political parties in the new parliament commit to restoring the Equal Pay Act, to settling the Equal Pay claims, and making sure that New Zealand women work and are paid free from discrimination," the union said in a statement.

After a general election earlier this month, the centre-right National Party is on course to hang on to power with a razor-thin majority, but could lose control of key government ministries to right-wing coalition partners. REUTERS