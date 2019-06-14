New twists in Malaysia sex video scandal

The brewing saga over leaked sex videos purportedly featuring Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali took further twists yesterday with the minister's accuser - government official Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz - making a slew of new allegations.

Mr Haziq, who was suspended yesterday from his official duties as principal private secretary to the Deputy Primary Industries Minister, put up a Facebook post accusing Datuk Seri Azmin of trying to get him to lie about the alleged affair. He also said the relationship had been going on for three years.

Mr Azmin, speaking for the first time in person about the matter, said he knew Mr Haziq only from afar, and pushed back strongly against the allegations again. He also called on the party leadership to reject gutter politics. Earlier in the day, the minister's aide filed a police report against Mr Haziq.