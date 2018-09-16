New pact to replace BN not impossible: PAS president

KUALA TERENGGANU • The formation of a new political pact in Malaysia to replace opposition coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) is not impossible in the future, said the president of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said Malaysian political history has shown that pacts are never permanent as parties change alliances many times.

He said: "Umno joined the Bandung Conference during (former PAS president) Dr Burhanuddin al-Helmy's time in 1955."

"PAS also participated in the movement to secure independence in 1957, although we had a different view of how independence should be achieved."

Following the May 13, 1969, racial riots, the country needed unity, and PAS agreed to join the coalition government. When the Alliance was disbanded in 1974, BN was formed. PAS was also involved then.

"So if the Alliance had a lifespan, surely it is the same with Barisan."

"There will be a change some day, so let's just wait and see," said Mr Abdul Hadi at a press conference after opening the PAS Supporters Club convention on Friday.

The convention was held on the sidelines of the PAS general assembly. Mr Abdul Hadi said PAS is willing to form alliances with anyone if it is beneficial to Malaysia and its people.

With PAS and Umno now in an unofficial pact, Mr Abdul Hadi said last Friday, the upcoming Port Dickson by-election will be used as another "joint training exercise" to face the election together.

The by-election was called after the incumbent, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of Parti Keadilan Rakyat resigned to let party president-elect Anwar Ibrahim contest the parliamentary seat as part of his aim to become prime minister.

Mr Abdul Hadi said yesterday: "If no one wants to contest (the seat), we will.

