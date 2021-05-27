New Covid-19 cases hit record high

Malaysia recorded a new daily high of 7,478 Covid-19 infections yesterday, the second day in a row that figures have surged above 7,000.

This brings the total cumulative number of infections in the country to 533,367.

The country's health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, warned on Tuesday that the next two weeks are critical, as the worst may still come following a continuous surge in new cases.

There were 63 fatalities in the 24-hour period yesterday, bringing Malaysia's death toll to 2,432.

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday urged the government to consider a full lockdown.

SEE THE BIG STORY • Malaysia sees highest daily tally of 7,478 Covid-19 cases