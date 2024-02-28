Netanyahu, responding to Biden, says Israel's war stand has wide US support

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
Updated
Feb 28, 2024, 03:51 AM
Published
Feb 28, 2024, 03:12 AM

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had consistently resisted pressure to end the Gaza war prematurely and that this stand has popular U.S. support that "will help us continue the campaign until total victory" over Hamas.

In a statement billed as his response to remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden that warned against Israel's hard-right government losing international backing, Netanyahu noted a

a poll that found 82% of Americans support Israel over Hamas. REUTERS

