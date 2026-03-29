Nepal’s former prime minister attends court hearing in protest crackdown case

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Nepal’s former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli (front, centre) being taken to a hospital after his detention by the police in Kathmandu on March 28.

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s former prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli appeared in court via video-link from a hospital on March 29 after his arrest for his alleged role in a deadly crackdown on the 2025 protests that ousted him.

Mr Oli, 74, and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested in pre-dawn raids on March 28 , a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah was sworn in following the first elections since the September uprising.

They were arrested over their alleged involvement in the protest crackdown that killed at least 76 people, though neither man has been charged, and both deny responsibility for the violence.

Hearings on whether to extend their detention during investigations took place on March 29 , Kathmandu District Court information officer Deepak Kumar Shrestha told AFP, saying that Mr Oli appeared remotely, while Mr Lekhak was in court.

The Supreme Court is due to consider a petition for Mr Oli’s release on March 30 , court spokesman Arjun Prasad Koirala said.

Police said Mr Oli has heart and kidney issues. AFP reporters saw him being taken to a hospital on March 28 after his arrest, surrounded by a heavy police guard.

The arrests of Mr Oli and Mr Lekhak came after an inquiry commission recommended that the four-time ex-prime minister and other officials be prosecuted for failing to stop security forces from firing on demonstrators.

The report says that statements given to the commission by Mr Oli and Mr Lekhak suggesting they did not know about the violence were part of a bid to shift responsibility and amounted to “criminal negligence”.

It recommends that they be investigated under a law that deals with death caused by recklessness.

Ex-energy minister Deepak Khadka was also detained on March 29 “in a case relating to money laundering”, Central Investigation Bureau spokesman Shiva Kumar Shrestha said.

‘Beginning of justice’

The unrest in early September began over a brief social media ban, but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

It spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the collapse of Mr Oli’s government.

Mr Oli’s CPN-UML Marxist party has called the arrests “a revengeful act” and has called for protests.

Police barricaded roads on March 29 and used batons to drive back more than 100 of Mr Oli’s supporters near the court in the capital Kathmandu, an AFP photographer saw.

Supporters said they had submitted a letter demanding his release.

“The Prime Minister has made a hasty decision that could push the country towards confrontation,” said 44-year-old Tejila Thapa, a supporter of Mr Oli.

“This is a wrong decision, and it must be corrected.”

Home Minister Sudan Gurung has said Mr Oli’s and Mr Lekhak’s arrests were “not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice”.

Mr Shah, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician, and his Rastriya Swatantra Party swept to power on a platform of youth-driven political change.

He challenged and defeated Mr Oli in his own constituency.

Mr Shah’s government has unveiled an ambitious 100-point reform agenda including investigations into the assets of politicians and high-ranking officials.

Before the uprising, Nepal ranked 107th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

The World Bank says a “staggering” 82 per cent of Nepal’s workforce is in informal employment, with GDP per capita at just US$1,447 (S$1,870.54) in 2024. AFP