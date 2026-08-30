Nepal will preserve DNA before burial of unidentified flood victims: PM Balendra Shah

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Nepali Army personnel carry bodies of victims during rescue operations after flash floods in Nuwakot district on Aug 28.

KATHMANDU - The Nepali government will retain DNA and other identifying evidence before managing unidentified bodies, as 675 victims have been recovered from flood-hit districts so far.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Aug 29 that the government would preserve DNA samples and other identifying evidence from bodies that cannot be identified before taking steps to bury or otherwise manage them.

In a statement posted on social media on the evening of Aug 29, Shah said only unidentified bodies would be handled by the government, while those identified by their families were being handed over to relatives.

“Only bodies that cannot be identified will be managed by the government after preserving DNA and other evidence that could help establish their identity,” he said. He urged the public not to be misled over the government’s handling of the dead.

Shah said that 675 bodies had been recovered so far from different locations in Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

The recovered bodies are being placed in airtight bags and managed under the Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management (First Amendment) Directive, 2026, he said.

The devastating flood that struck the Bhotekoshi river in Rasuwa on Aug 26 caused extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure along the river corridor, including in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading.

Shah said the government had intensified search, rescue, treatment, relief and communications restoration operations immediately after the disaster.

The response is being carried out in coordination with federal, provincial and local authorities, he said, with government agencies working at full capacity to protect those affected.

“Saving the lives of every affected citizen remains the government’s first priority,” Shah said.

He said the government would remain alongside affected communities and continue rescue and rehabilitation efforts until tangible results are achieved. THE KATHMANDU POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK