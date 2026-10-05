Nepal ends search and rescue after flood, focuses on rehabilitation

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KATHMANDU, Oct 5 - Nepal has ended the search and rescue operation for those still missing after the devastating flood in August that killed at least 1,455 people, officials said on Monday.

At least 5,285 people were still missing after the August 26 flood originating at Nepal’s border with China's Tibet region. Another 13,795 people were rescued.

“We are moving from the search and rescue phase to the search and rehabilitation phase,” Phanindra Paudel, chief of the National Emergency Operation Centre, told Reuters.

He said authorities were considering how to legally declare the missing persons dead to allow their families or relatives to complete insurance, banking and other legal formalities.

“We are initiating due processes to complete required legal formalities,” Paudel said.

Dharam Raj Uprety, chief of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, said authorities would no longer actively search for bodies but would recover any remains, property or other valuables found during the rehabilitation process. Uprety said emergency rescues would still be carried out if needed.

The flood also destroyed 12 hydroelectric projects, roads, bridges, farms and settlements.

Authorities have said they need nearly $5 billion for the early recovery and rehabilitation of the thousands of people displaced by the flood. REUTERS